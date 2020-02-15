Total (EPA:FP) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.92 ($67.34).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €45.25 ($52.62) on Tuesday. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.08.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Analyst Recommendations for Total (EPA:FP)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit