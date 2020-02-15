Total (EPA:FP) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.92 ($67.34).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €45.25 ($52.62) on Tuesday. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.08.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

