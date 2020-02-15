Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) Shares Down 18.2%

Uni-Pixel Inc (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 16,667 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 42,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ)

Uni-Pixel, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Pixel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Pixel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.