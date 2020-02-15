Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $790,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post $790,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $2.07 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $3.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. BidaskClub lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 111,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,803. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $320.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

