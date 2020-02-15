Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor Ltd. operations include the packaging, fibre packaging and paper manufacturing divisions. Packaging products are used in the beverage/food, industrial, metal, plastic and household products industries. Other interests include Spicers Papers Ltd., which manufactures paper stationery products and Kimberly-Clark Australia Ltd., which manufactures tissue and personel care products. “

AMCRY stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. Amcor Limited ADS has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

