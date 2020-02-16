$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.56. FedEx posted earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $158.62. 1,677,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FedEx has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

