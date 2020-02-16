$2.17 EPS Expected for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,484 shares. 3M has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

