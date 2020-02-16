$2.17 EPS Expected for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Brokerages expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,484 shares. 3M has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit