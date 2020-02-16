$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.01. 650,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,843. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $172.99 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

