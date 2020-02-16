Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

Several brokerages have commented on ALNA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,495. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

