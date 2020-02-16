Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.43. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.81. 232,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $53.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

