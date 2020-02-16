ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

ATLKY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

ATLKY stock remained flat at $$38.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,096. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

