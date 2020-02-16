Bitradio Price Down 5.5% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $120,525.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,380,579 coins and its circulating supply is 8,380,575 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

