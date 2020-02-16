Brokerages Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) PT at $10.75

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.61. 321,493 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.57.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.