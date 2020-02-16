DEX Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $6.28 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.