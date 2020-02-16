Fusion Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Bibox and Cobinhood. Fusion has a market cap of $6.96 million and $7.63 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000215 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,405.04 or 0.96156459 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

