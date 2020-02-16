FuzeX Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $30,458.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Allbit, Token Store and CoinBene. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, COSS, CoinBene, Token Store, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

