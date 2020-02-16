GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Hits $180,256.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $180,256.00 and $4,534.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,790.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.95 or 0.02516367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.03900326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00719978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00841383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009981 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00570992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,916,329 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

