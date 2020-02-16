HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $756.41 million and $1.40 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00026852 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007283 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004398 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.