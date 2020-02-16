Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,075.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002530 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $954,680.00 and approximately $2,075.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.02732725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00228000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00142159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

