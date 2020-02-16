IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,421.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest, Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $102,421.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00479773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.76 or 0.06178732 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00066267 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010085 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, DDEX, Cashierest, Upbit, CoinTiger, CoinBene, OEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.