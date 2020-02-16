Insights Network 1-Day Volume Hits $10,977.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.42 million and $10,977.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

