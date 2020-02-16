Joint Ventures Market Capitalization Tops $56,100.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $56,100.00 and approximately $763.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.02769424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00230706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021826 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

