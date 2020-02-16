JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 164,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,286. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

