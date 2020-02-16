Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $24.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 3,930,219 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Redfin has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

