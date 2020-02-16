Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $83,623.00 and $152.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

