SportyCo (SPF) Reaches One Day Volume of $88.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $80,906.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin, ChaoEX and OKEx. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.02732725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00228000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00142159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021621 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin, Coinbe, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

