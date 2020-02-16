Zacks: Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $31.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sitime an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.85. 122,788 shares of the stock traded hands. Sitime has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sitime will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,584,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

