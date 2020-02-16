ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 33.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $885.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. In the last week, ZEON has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.02769424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00230706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021826 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.