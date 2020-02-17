-$0.03 EPS Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,924,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 225,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.