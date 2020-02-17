-$0.03 EPS Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.
On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TrueCar.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.46.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.
