1,858 Shares in IBM (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,804,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in IBM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,470,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in IBM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IBM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 135,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.61 on Monday, hitting $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,095,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,060. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts predict that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.59%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

