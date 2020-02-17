Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Ab Dynamics alerts:

Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,890 ($24.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.73 million and a P/E ratio of 44.89. Ab Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,339.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Ab Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.61. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ab Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Ab Dynamics news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total transaction of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.