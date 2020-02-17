Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 60% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $304,758.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,741.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.02752268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.04186873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00761309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00861776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00098622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010080 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00658755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.