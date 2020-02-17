Aeon Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $892.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00860530 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002186 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

