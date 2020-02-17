Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARPO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 108,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit