Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARPO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 108,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

