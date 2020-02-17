Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €145.92 ($169.68).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €129.86 ($151.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.22. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit