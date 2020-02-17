Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €145.92 ($169.68).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €129.86 ($151.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.22. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.