Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 844,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,555,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 187,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLP stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

