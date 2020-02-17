Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

