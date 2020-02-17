ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

ALSMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

ALSMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

