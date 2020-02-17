American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at UBS Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIG. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.94.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.