Analysts Set $24.00 Price Target for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned The Pennant Group an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PNTG traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 88,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,642. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.