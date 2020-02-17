Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target at $14.80

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. 723,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,677. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

