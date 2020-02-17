Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target at $14.80

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. 723,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,677. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Recommended Story: Float

Analyst Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit