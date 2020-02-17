ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised ARC Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

