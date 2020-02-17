Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $56.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target upped by Sidoti from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.69.

ACA stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

