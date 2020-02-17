Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATNX. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. 270,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Athenex has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 694.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth $141,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

