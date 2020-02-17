Atonomi (ATMI) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Atonomi has a market cap of $129,194.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00482059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.66 or 0.06296085 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

