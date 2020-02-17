Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.41.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.