Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Feb 17th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDA. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.78 ($54.39).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €51.32 ($59.67) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.77 and its 200 day moving average is €45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($67.44).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

