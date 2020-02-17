Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.34.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $195,026.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,205 shares of company stock worth $7,001,620. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 609.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.