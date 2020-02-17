Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) PT Lowered to GBX 549

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 597 ($7.85).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.57) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a one year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 605.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 555.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

