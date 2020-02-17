Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 798.02 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 795 ($10.46), 252,099 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 195,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 806 ($10.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 824.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 812.37. The stock has a market cap of $734.78 million and a PE ratio of -18.71.

In other news, insider Sharon Brown acquired 1,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £14,909.36 ($19,612.42). Also, insider David Kidd acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.91) per share, with a total value of £20,725 ($27,262.56).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

