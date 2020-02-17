Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 798.02 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 795 ($10.46), 252,099 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 195,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 806 ($10.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 824.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 812.37. The stock has a market cap of $734.78 million and a PE ratio of -18.71.

In other news, insider Sharon Brown acquired 1,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £14,909.36 ($19,612.42). Also, insider David Kidd acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.91) per share, with a total value of £20,725 ($27,262.56).

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit