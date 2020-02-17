BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives $37.71 Average PT from Analysts

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in BankUnited by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.11. 378,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,740. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

